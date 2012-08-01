WASHINGTON Aug 1 U.S. cities have become
increasingly segregated by income since 1980, with the greatest
divide in fast-growing Texas metropolitan areas, the Pew
Research Center reported on Wednesday.
This rising segregation is seen in 27 of the 30 biggest
metropolitan areas and stems from the long-term increase in U.S.
income inequality, Pew said in its study of Census data.
Residential segregation by income is less widespread than
segregation by race, even though U.S. black-white segregation
has been falling for decades, the report said.
The analysis shows that 28 percent of lower-income
households in 2010 were in a mostly lower-income neighborhood,
up from 23 percent in 1980.
Eighteen percent of upper-income households were in a
majority upper-income census tract, twice the level in 1980.
Rising income inequality "has led to a shrinkage in the
share of neighborhoods across the United States that are
predominantly middle class or mixed income," wrote Paul Taylor
and Richard Fry, the report's authors.
The share of neighborhoods that are middle class fell to 76
percent in 2010 from 85 percent in 1980.
Among the 30 biggest metropolitan areas, San Antonio,
Houston and Dallas show the greatest segregation of
neighborhoods by income, the report said.
The least segregation was seen in Minneapolis-St. Paul;
Portland, Oregon; and Orlando, Florida.
Most of the metropolitan areas showing the greatest increase
in segregation have seen significant population growth as people
moved in.
For example, Houston, Dallas and San Antonio are among the
fastest-growing U.S. cities, with growth partly fueled by
low-wage immigrants moving in along with better-paid high-skill
workers and well-off retirees.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Will Dunham)