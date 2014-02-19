(Adds confirmation of travel dates, background)
By Valerie Volcovici
WASHINGTON Feb 19 U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest
Moniz will visit India from March 10 to 12 to participate in
talks canceled last month during a diplomatic dispute between
the two countries, the Energy Department said on Wednesday.
Moniz, who will meet with Indian energy officials, had
planned to visit India in January, but the trip was canceled
amid a dispute over the arrest in New York of Devyani
Khobragade, India's deputy consul.
India was furious about her arrest, handcuffing and strip-
search after she was accused by U.S. prosecutors of underpaying
her nanny and lying on a visa application.
Moniz disclosed his plans to visit India during an event at
the National Press Club.
The United States and India pledged cooperation last
September when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and President
Barack Obama held talks.
They said at the time that energy-sector cooperation was an
important pillar of the India-U.S. strategic partnership.
The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen their countries'
efforts to promote energy efficiency and clean energy and
address climate change.
India is interested in exports of liquefied natural gas from
the United States, which is expanding its ability to ship the
fuel abroad.
Indian officials have said that access to U.S. LNG would
help India reduce its dependence on the Middle East for crude
oil and give it access to a cleaner energy source.
A Energy Department spokeswoman said she could not yet
disclose details of Moniz's trip.
(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Sandra Maler and
Peter Cooney)