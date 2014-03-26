(Repeats story from Tuesday with no changes to headline, text)
By Bill Berkrot
March 25 A spate of regulatory warnings for
India's generic drug manufacturers will add a new emphasis on
the quality of such medicines in an industry long dominated by
the ability to deliver treatments as cheaply as possible,
analysts say.
In the short term, that is expected to benefit larger global
competitors, such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, Actavis Plc and Mylan Inc, which will
be called upon to supply drugs no longer available from some of
their rivals in India, they said.
Over the longer term, the trend will put a new premium on
manufacturers who can demonstrate a strong quality record over
time and limit supply disruptions, particularly as U.S.
drugstore chains and pharmaceutical wholesalers make deals that
consolidate their buying on a larger scale than ever.
"When you talk to companies they will tell you that this was
an industry that used to be about nothing but price. Now the
ability to supply the market and have a reliable supply, to be
in good favor with the FDA, that's starting to mean something to
customers," said Gabelli & Co analyst Kevin Kendra.
The biggest setback for India's $14 billion a year generic
drug industry came in January, when the FDA banned imports from
all the Indian plants of Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd,
India's No. 1 drugmaker by sales, over repeated production
quality lapses.
While generic drugmakers based in the United States and
elsewhere have also been cited by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration for quality control problems over the years,
India's industry has come under fresh scrutiny recently as the
agency steps up its inspections there.
On a smaller scale, the U.S. health regulator banned
medicines made at a Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
plant at Karkhadi.
Sun has said that plant accounts for less than 1 percent of
its sales.
Wockhardt Ltd and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd
have also run afoul of the FDA or been involved in
recent major product recalls.
Some U.S. doctors say the headlines have raised new concerns
about the quality of the generic drug supply.
Pharmacy chains including CVS Caremark Corp and
Walgreen Co would not comment on whether they have
altered their purchasing operations in any way.
Pharmacy benefits manager Express Scripts Holding Co
, one of the largest purchasers of generic drugs, would
not single out India, but said it has taken notice of quality
concerns on a company-by-company basis.
"We have increased our surveillance throughout the supply
chain," said Express Scripts spokesman Brian Henry.
SHORT-TERM BENEFICIARIES
When products are temporarily removed from the U.S. market,
"that has given some larger manufacturers the ability to take up
pricing and pick up some share," said RBC Capital Markets
analyst Randall Stanicky.
Jason Kolbert, an analyst with Maxim Group, sees Teva, with
its vast geographic reach and huge product portfolio, as a
"direct beneficiary" of Indian drug company setbacks. It sells,
for example, a version of the antibiotics made at the Sun plant
under FDA sanctions.
"These companies have to spend six months or a year fixing a
manufacturing quality control problem, so Teva is likely to pick
up a little bit of growth because this is not their problem,"
Kolbert said.
Morningstar analyst Michael Waterhouse said purchasers would
likely make a distinction between Ranbaxy, which has repeatedly
been cited by the FDA for lapses, against its Indian peers that
have had more sporadic problems, not unlike companies elsewhere
around the globe.
"The FDA overall is trying to raise the bar because it's a
brutal industry for a lot of these companies where the pricing
pressure is so hefty," he said.
Wockhardt, Ranbaxy and Dr. Reddy's did not respond to
requests for comment.
Piyush Nahar, an analyst with Jefferies India Private Ltd,
said Indian drugmakers have increased their investment in
compliance and some are considering investing in U.S. or
European plants to overcome regulatory challenges.
Waterhouse expects those efforts to pay off.
"Ultimately you would think standards would be raised in
India and they would still remain a formidable opponent," he
said.
