(Corrects spelling of first name of Indian colonel in paragraph
19)
By Mark Hosenball
Jan 9 U.S. authorities are investigating
allegations that an Indian government spy unit hacked into
emails of an official U.S. commission that monitors economic and
security relations between the United States and China,
including cyber-security issues.
The request for an investigation came after hackers posted
on the Internet what purports to be an Indian military
intelligence document on cyber-spying, which discusses plans to
target the commission - apparently using technical know-how
provided by Western mobile phone manufacturers.
Appended to the document are transcripts of what are said to
be email exchanges among commission members.
"We are aware of these reports and have contacted relevant
authorities to investigate the matter. We are unable to make
further comments at this time," Jonathan Weston, a spokesman for
the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, said on
Monday.
The document's authenticity could not be independently
verified. But the U.S.-China commission is not denying the
authenticity of the emails.
Officials in India could not be reached for comment on the
document's content or authenticity. One India-based website
quoted an unnamed army representative as denying that India used
mobile companies to spy on the commission and calling the
documents forged.
The purported memo says that India cut a technological
agreement - the details are not clear - with mobile phone
manufacturers "in exchange for the Indian market presence." It
cites three: Research in Motion, maker of the
BlackBerry; Nokia ; and Apple.
Apple spokeswoman Trudy Muller said her company had not
provided the Indian government with backdoor access to its
products. A spokesman for Nokia declined comment; RIM officials
could not be reached for comment.
The U.S. Congress created the commission in 2000 to
investigate and report on the national security implications of
the economic relationship between the United States and China.
The bipartisan, 12-member panel holds periodic hearings each
year on China-related topics such as cyber security, weapons
proliferation, energy, international trade compliance, and
information policy.
The email breach, if confirmed, would be the latest in a
series of cyber intrusions that have struck U.S. institutions
ranging from the Pentagon and defense contractors to Google Inc
.
A U.S. government official, who asked not to be identified,
said the matter is under investigation. The FBI has jurisdiction
to investigate cyber-hacking inside the United States. An FBI
spokesman declined to comment.
Many of the previous hacks have been blamed on China. In
this case, it is unclear whether India might have been
eavesdropping on the U.S.-China commission for itself or sought
to pass any information collected to authorities in China.
INDIA INTERESTED
India and China have more often been competitors rather than
collaborators on economic and foreign policy matters in recent
years, and India would be intensely interested in the official
U.S. view of Beijing.
Stewart Baker, a former cyber-security policy expert at the
National Security Agency and U.S. Department of Homeland
Security, said the commission "would be a high-priority target
for China, since USCC has been one of the most vocal US agencies
in warning against Chinese hacking."
"What's interesting is that they seem to have become a
target for India for the same reason," Baker said. "If it's
genuine, it should cause red faces all around. At USCC for
apparently getting hacked by Indian intelligence, and even more
so at Indian intelligence for getting hacked by what may be a
bunch of amateurs."
The purported emails between U.S.-China commission staff
members, dating from September and October 2011, include
discussions of how senior analysts from the Office of the
Director of National Intelligence were scheduling a classified
briefing for commission officials on a forthcoming National
Intelligence Estimate looking at global manufacturing trends.
The messages also contain discussions between commission
staff members about legislation pending in Congress related to
alleged currency manipulation by China.
In one email, a staff member, reacting to criticism that a
China currency bill pending on Capitol Hill would be
"ineffective," argues: "Don't make the perfect the enemy of the
good; we should confront bullies even if there is a risk we will
get punched back."
The emails are attached to what purports to be a memo dated
Oct. 6 and signed by a Colonel Ishwar Singh of India's
Directorate General of Military Intelligence, Foreign Division.
In the memo, Singh describes how "the President" had given
"sanction" to an operation "to gain access to USCC
transmittals." What "President" the memo is referring to is not
further explained.
According to the memo, because "MI" - presumably Military
Intelligence - had trouble accessing U.S.-China commission cyber
networks, the "decision was made earlier this year to sign an
agreement with mobile manufacturers (MM) in exchange for the
Indian market presence."
One U.S. law enforcement official said the commission would
be a logical target for intense surveillance by Chinese
authorities, since its principal mission was to produce policy
studies and recommendations about the U.S.-China relationship.
In October 2009 the commission produced a detailed study on
the "Capability of the People's Republic of China to Conduct
Cyber Warfare and Computer Network Exploitation." A spokesman
for the commission said it was working on a second study of
cyber security issues related to China.
