UPDATE 1-Oil edges up as U.S. could be set to issue new Iran sanctions
* Oil prices to average mid-high $50 a barrel in first half -NAB
WASHINGTON, June 8 Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a closer security relationship between his country and the United States on Wednesday, in an address to the U.S. Congress stressing the importance of the warm relationship between the two countries.
"The fight against terrorism has to be fought at many levels. And, the traditional tools of military, intelligence or diplomacy alone would not be able to win this fight," Modi said in remarks prepared for delivery to a rare joint meeting of the Senate and House of Representatives.
"We have both lost civilians and soldiers in combating it. The need of the hour is for us to deepen our security cooperation," Modi said. (Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by James Dalgleish)
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 The U.S. Congress moved swiftly on Thursday to undo Obama-era rules on the environment, corruption, labor and guns, with the Senate wiping from the books a rule aimed at reducing water pollution.
TOKYO, Feb 3 Oil prices edged up on Friday on news that U.S. President Donald Trump could be poised to impose new sanctions on multiple Iranian entities, firing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.