By Yasmeen Abutaleb
MENLO PARK, California, Sept 27 Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi received a warm welcome at Facebook
headquarters on Sunday for a town hall hosted by CEO Mark
Zuckerberg that focused as much on the two men's backgrounds as
the business potential of the world's second most-populous
country.
Modi's voice broke as he described his humble beginnings. "I
came from a very poor family. ... We went to our neighbors'
houses nearby (to) clean dishes, fill water, do hard chores. So
you can imagine what a mother had to do to raise her children."
And Zuckerberg opened the event by telling Modi about a
little-known incident several years ago when Facebook "wasn't
doing so well." His then-mentor, the late former Apple Inc
Chief Executive Steve Jobs, urged him to take a
spiritual trip to India and visit a specific temple there.
That journey, Zuckerberg said, cleared his head and helped
reaffirm Facebook's mission to connect billions of people around
the world.
The Indian premier spent 50 minutes on stage with
Zuckerberg, when he also talked about the importance of social
media and his "Digital India" initiative, which seeks to connect
thousands more Indian villages to the Internet and boost
technology investments.
Modi did not offer any new announcements, but instead
pointed to government programs aimed at combating problems and
his administration's success in improving Internet
accessibility.
Modi, 65, is the first Indian leader to visit the U.S. West
Coast in more than 30 years. His trip follows a similar visit by
China's president, Xi Jinping, who met several tech leaders in
Seattle last week.
Modi later visited Google headquarters and met with
Indian-born CEO Sundar Pichai. Pichai announced that Google
would bring wireless Internet to 500 Indian railway stations,
news that Modi revealed at a dinner Saturday night.
He later travels to an event at the San Jose Convention
Center that 18,000 people are expected to attend.
Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg announced Modi's
visit on his Facebook page earlier this month and invited users
to post questions.
More than 46,000 comments were made in reply, with some
questions regarding criticism that Modi did not do enough to
stop 2002 religious riots in Gujarat that killed about 1,000
people, mostly Muslims, when he was chief minister of the state.
He has vehemently denied any wrongdoing. No questions on that
subject were brought up at the event.
Mostly Sikh protesters calling on Modi to answer for his
human rights record temporarily blocked one of Facebook's
entrances.
However, he generally received a rock-star welcome through
most of his visit.
Modi boasts an 87 percent approval rating in India and is
the second-most popular world leader on social media after U.S.
President Barack Obama.
On Saturday, he attended a dinner with 350 business leaders
where Indian-born CEOs Satya Nadella of Microsoft Corp,
Shantanu Narayen of Adobe Systems Inc and Pichai of Google
moderated a panel.
Modi visited Tesla Motors headquarters on Saturday
and met Chief Executive Elon Musk, where the two discussed
renewable energy. He also met Apple Inc Chief Executive
Tim Cook.
