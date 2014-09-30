WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. President Barack Obama
and new Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday plan to
discuss issues ranging from manufacturing to sanitation as the
two leaders aim to deepen ties.
Obama and Modi were scheduled to meet at the White House at
10:55 a.m. (1455 GMT) during Modi's first visit to the United
States since taking office in May, part of a larger effort aimed
at expanding security partnerships and spurring foreign
investment.
"When we meet today in Washington, we will discuss ways in
which we can boost manufacturing and expand affordable renewable
energy, while sustainably securing the future of our common
environment," Obama and Modi said in a joint opinion piece
published in The Washington Post on Tuesday.
"We will discuss ways in which our businesses, scientists
and governments can partner as India works to improve the
quality, reliability and availability of basic services,
especially for the poorest of citizens. In this, the United
States stands ready to assist," the two men wrote.
"An immediate area of concrete support is the 'Clean India'
campaign, where we will leverage private and civil society
innovation, expertise and technology to improve sanitation and
hygiene throughout India."
The meeting comes on the heels of a joint "vision statement"
issued after their first get-together at a White House dinner on
Monday that laid out their plan to expand and deepen their
countries' strategic partnership.
While efforts have been underway to build stronger ties
between the United States and India, one of the world's most
populous countries and a potential counterbalance to China in
Asia, the partnership has yet to live up to expectations.
Modi has received a warm welcome in the United States,
speaking at the U.N. General Assembly in New York and meeting
with various U.S. corporate chief executives. On Tuesday, he was
scheduled to meet with other U.S. leaders, including Secretary
of State John Kerry and U.S. House of Representatives Speaker
John Boehner.
He also plans to visit a number of memorials in Washington
devoted to former Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi,
President Abraham Lincoln and civil rights leader Martin Luther
King, Jr.
"We remain committed to the larger effort to integrate South
Asia and connect it with markets and people in Central and
Southeast Asia," Obama and Modi wrote in their op-ed.
They also reiterated a commitment to share intelligence and
cooperate on security issues. They will also work on health
issues that will help in tackling a range of crises from Ebola
to malaria, they added.
