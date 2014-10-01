(Adds Modi speaking to business council, analysts' quotes;
details)
By Steve Holland and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. President Barack Obama
and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed on Tuesday to
deepen U.S.-Indian cooperation on maritime security to ensure
freedom of navigation in what amounts to a response to China's
naval muscle-flexing in Asia.
The agreement emerged from two days of talks between Obama
and the new Indian prime minister as they worked to revitalize a
relationship hurt by a heated diplomatic dispute at the turn of
the year and flagging optimism about India as a place to do
business before the reform-minded Modi came to power in May.
Obama and Modi, speaking to reporters in the Oval Office,
said their discussions ranged from trade to space exploration to
climate change to the Islamic State threat in the Middle East.
"We already have the foundation of a strong partnership,"
said Modi, seated beside Obama. "We now have to revive the
momentum and ensure that we get the best out of it for our
people and for the world."
Modi received a warm welcome in the United States, even
though he was denied a visa in 2005 over rioting in his home
state three years earlier that killed more than 1,000 people,
mostly Muslims. Modi, a Hindu nationalist, was exonerated by an
Indian Supreme Court investigation.
A stronger relationship between the United States and India,
the world's two largest democracies, has the potential to
provide a counterweight to China, whose maritime moves in the
Asia-Pacific have rattled regional nerves.
A joint statement said Obama and Modi agreed "to intensify
cooperation in maritime security to ensure freedom of navigation
and unimpeded movement of lawful shipping and commercial
activity, in accordance with accepted principles of
international law."
China's increasing assertiveness over territorial claims in
the South China Sea and East China Sea has angered its
neighbors. India and China have a long-running land border
dispute and India's military has recently been monitoring
Chinese activity in the Indian Ocean.
Obama and Modi also agreed to negotiate a 10-year extension
of a military cooperation framework due to expire at year-end,
and will stress counter-terrorism cooperation and joint efforts
against militant networks.
However, Indian officials noted that while terrorism was a
big shared concern, the joint statement made no reference to
any plan for India to joint Obama's coalition against the
Islamic State.
NO BIG BREAKTHROUGHS
While the leaders did not announce big-ticket agreements or
breakthroughs in resolving significant trade and business
irritants, the visit amounted to an official clearing of the air
after Modi's visa issue and India's outrage at the arrest in
New York last year of one of its diplomats, who was charged with
visa fraud and paying her nanny less than the minimum wage.
In a joint "vision statement" on Monday, Obama and Modi
vowed to make what the two countries call a "strategic"
partnership a model for the rest of the world.
Obama said he was impressed by Modi's interest in addressing
poverty and growing India's economy, as well as his
determination that India should help bring about peace and
security in the world.
"I want to wish him luck in what I'm sure will be a
challenging but always interesting tenure as prime minister,"
Obama said.
In a unique departure from protocol, Obama took Modi on a
short motorcade drive from the White House to the memorial
honoring slain U.S. civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
Modi met congressional leaders and members of the U.S. India
business lobby before leaving on Tuesday. After meeting the
former, he stressed the importance of addressing environmental
issues and cooperation on security. "The humanity of the entire
world needs to come together to fight terrorism," he said.
Speaking to the U.S. India Business Council, Modi vowed to
continue his war on red tape and urged U.S. business to take
advantage of the rapid changes in India.
"My country has come awake," he said. "Please come. And
together you will benefit and my country will also benefit."
Rick Rossow of the Center for Strategic and International
Studies think tank said the effort Modi had made to interact
directly with business leaders and the Indian diaspora during
his visit would have been a great encouragement, given some
doubts in the business lobby about his commitment to reform.
"The numbers are already showing business is interested,"
Rossow said, referring to increases in foreign direct investment
and institutional investment since Modi came to power.
Ashley Tellis, an international security specialist at the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, called the
Obama-Modi vision statements "wonderfully aspirational," but
added:
"Now we've got to see whether the policies both sides pursue
actually get them to where they want to go. The record thus far
does not inspire confidence."
(additional reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by David
Storey, Gunna Dickson and Ken Wills)