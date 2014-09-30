WASHINGTON, Sept 30 U.S. President Barack Obama
and new Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed trade
issues, climate change, and the fight against Islamic State
militants during an Oval Office meeting on Tuesday, the two
leaders told reporters after their meeting.
Modi said he sought Obama's support for continued openness
and ease of access for Indian services companies in the U.S.
market, and said the two leaders had a candid discussion about a
trade agreement reached in Bali last year.
"India supports trade facilitation. However, I also expect
that we are able to find a solution that takes care of our
concern on food security. I believe that it should be possible
to do that," Modi said.
