By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 19 The United States hopes to be
able to expand naval cooperation with India once a new
government is in place in New Delhi, the chief of U.S. naval
operations said on Monday.
Admiral Jonathan Greenert said the United States would like
to see this cooperation extend to India's participation in
exercises in the Western Pacific region, where an increasingly
powerful China is becoming more assertive.
"There's a strategic partnership and opportunity up there
with India that is emerging," Greenert told a Washington think
tank. "My goal would be to get back to where we were in
mid-2000s."
"We were doing very, very comprehensive events. We were
doing carrier operations together, very, very complex,
integrated ... and I think it would be great if we could get
back to that level," he said.
"Then maybe India would be willing to come over to Western
Pacific ... we will just have to see what the political
ramifications are and where they are willing to go."
U.S. officials say plans to expand naval cooperation with
India ended up on a back burner during a long-running row
between New Delhi and Washington over the treatment of an Indian
diplomat in New York and in the run-up to India's election
earlier in May.
Hindu nationalist Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata
Party won a resounding victory in the election.
The scale of the win, which gave Modi India's strongest
mandate in 30 years, will assure him greater control over the
country's security agenda, and analysts say India may finally be
able to deal with overseas rivals from a position of strength.
India's state-run energy company, Oil and Natural Gas Corp
(ONGC), has a stake in a gas field in the South China Sea, a
region where China, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia have
competing claims.
India has sparred diplomatically with China in the past over
this exploration block, and in late 2012, India's navy chief
said India was prepared to deploy vessels to the South China Sea
to protect its energy interests.
China claims virtually the entire South China Sea and
there were confrontations between Chinese and Vietnamese ships
this month after Beijing deployed an oil drilling rig in
disputed waters 150 miles (240 km) off Vietnam's coast.
Vietnam has broadened its military relationships in recent
years in response to China's assertiveness, including with India
and the United States.
Last week, the U.S. Seventh Fleet, which guards U.S.
interests in the Pacific, renewed a call for more ship visits to
Vietnam.
Greenert said he was not familiar with the specifics of the
negotiations on increased cooperation with Vietnam, but he
added: "I would like to see it increase in a deliberate manner."
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)