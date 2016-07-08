GENEVA, July 8 The United States is seeking trade sanctions against India after winning a dispute at the World Trade Organization regarding Indian restrictions on imports of U.S. poultry and eggs, the WTO said on Friday.

The United States has requested a WTO meeting on July 19 to launch the claim for compensation.

In June last year the WTO ruled that India had broken international trade rules with its restrictions, which were based on unsubstantiated fears over bird flu. It had 12 months to comply with the ruling. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Gareth Jones)