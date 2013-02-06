WASHINGTON Feb 6 The United States has filed a case at the World Trade Organization challenging India's domestic content requirements for its national solar program as violation of global trade rules, U.S. trade officials said on Wednesday.

"Let me be clear: the United States strongly supports the rapid deployment of solar energy around the world, including with India," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, India's discriminatory policies in its national solar program detract from that successful cooperation, raise the cost of clean energy, and undermine progress toward our shared objective," he said.

(Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Vicki Allen)