WASHINGTON Feb 6 The United States has filed a
case at the World Trade Organization challenging India's
domestic content requirements for its national solar program as
violation of global trade rules, U.S. trade officials said on
Wednesday.
"Let me be clear: the United States strongly supports the
rapid deployment of solar energy around the world, including
with India," U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk said in a
statement.
"Unfortunately, India's discriminatory policies in its
national solar program detract from that successful cooperation,
raise the cost of clean energy, and undermine progress toward
our shared objective," he said.
