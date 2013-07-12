WASHINGTON, July 11 U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman urged India on Thursday to reverse course on policies that he said discriminated against American companies and that were fraying relations between the world's two largest democracies.

"Let me stress that as a friend of India and one of the caretakers of our economic relationship, I am concerned about the investment and innovation environment in India," Froman said in a speech to the U.S.-India Business Council.

Speaking to the same group, Indian Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said the United States and India should not let "business rivalry" stand in the way of good relations.

He also expressed concerns about provisions in immigration legislation passed by the U.S. Senate that would make it harder for India's information technology workers to get temporary visas to work in the United States. (Reporting by Doug Palmer; Editing by Peter Cooney)