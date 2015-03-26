(Adds comments from Indiana Chamber of Commerce, Salesforce
CEO)
By Mary Wisniewski
March 26 Indiana Governor Mike Pence on Thursday
signed into law a controversial religious freedom bill that
could allow businesses and individuals to deny services to gays
on religious grounds, in a move that prompted protests from some
business leaders.
Supporters of the bill, which was passed overwhelmingly by
both chambers of the Republican-controlled state legislature,
say it will keep the government from forcing business owners to
act in ways contrary to strongly held religious beliefs.
Opponents say it is discriminatory and broader in scope than
other state religious freedom laws.
Social conservatives have pushed for such laws following
court rulings legalizing same-sex marriage and anticipating a
U.S. Supreme Court ruling this year on whether states can ban
same-sex marriage.
"The Constitution of the United States and the Indiana
Constitution both provide strong recognition of the freedom of
religion but today, many people of faith feel their religious
liberty is under attack by government action," Pence said in a
statement after signing the bill.
Legal experts say the Religious Freedom Restoration Act sets
a legal standard that will allow people of all faiths to bring
religious freedom claims, but opinions differ over its impact.
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff said on Twitter that his
San Francisco-based business tech company would cancel programs
that require customers and employees to travel to Indiana.
Indiana Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Brinegar
called the law "entirely unnecessary" and said it would bring
the state unwanted attention.
Gay rights groups worry it will be used by businesses that
do not want to provide services for gay weddings. Gay marriage
became legal in Indiana last year following an appeals court
ruling.
Pence said that the bill is "not about discrimination" and
that 19 states have similar statutes.
Jennifer Pizer, senior counsel for Lambda Legal, a New
York-based national gay rights legal group, said Indiana's law
is broader than other state religious freedom laws in giving
businesses religious rights. She compared it to a bill
Republican Arizona Governor Jan Brewer vetoed earlier this year
due to concerns it could harm the economy.
"It is a signal to those who want to discriminate that they
have greater leeway to do so," Pizer said.
But Indiana University Maurer School of Law professor
Daniel Conkle, who supports gay rights, compared the law to a
Pennsylvania statute that prevented the city of Philadelphia
from barring a group of churches from feeding homeless people in
parks.
Conkle said an Indiana caterer who objects to serving a gay
wedding could use the law to have his day in court but would be
unlikely to prevail.
The Republican mayor of Indianapolis criticized the act as
sending the wrong message.
"We are a diverse city and I want everyone who visits and
lives in Indy to feel comfortable here," said Mayor Greg
Ballard.
National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) President
Mark Emmert expressed concern about how the law could impact
athletes and visitors attending next week's Men's Final Four
basketball tournament.
Gen Con, a gamers convention that draws over 50,000 people
annually, said it would consider not holding future events in
Indiana because of the law. Gen Con is under contract with the
Indiana Convention Center until 2020.
