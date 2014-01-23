Jan 23 At least two people have died and more than 15 were injured in a multi-vehicle traffic accident on Thursday involving several semi-tractor trailers on an icy highway in northern Indiana, a county official said.

The crash occurred in icy conditions on I-94, near Michigan City, Indiana, according to LaPorte County coroner John Sullivan, speaking on the Chicago-area ABC TV station.

"I hope our count is only at two," Sullivan said, referring to the number of fatalities. "I'm very hopeful that they'll find some people alive in that wreckage."

Sullivan said the accident happened at about 3 p.m local time, and that there were about 15-20 "walking wounded" or people with minor injuries taken to a hospital by bus. The more seriously injured were taken by ambulance to local hospitals, he said.

Michigan City is about 58 miles east of Chicago. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson)