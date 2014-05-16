May 16 An Indiana man was sentenced on Friday to eight years of home detention after being convicted of raping his wife when she was asleep and likely drugged, prosecutors said.

A jury found David Wise, 52, of Indianapolis, guilty on April 30 of six felonies - one count of rape and five counts of deviate conduct, according to Peg McLeish, a spokeswoman for the Marion County prosecutor's office.

Marion County Superior Court Judge Kurt Eisbruber imposed a two-year suspended sentence plus eight years of home detention for the rape count. Ten-year suspended sentences were imposed for each of the remaining counts.

"We had hoped for some prison time," McLeish said.

This means Wise will only be allowed to be at home or at work, with limited travel allowances. His whereabouts will be monitored by a GPS device attached to his person, according to McLeish.

Wise was charged in 2011, after his now ex-wife told police she found three sex videos of her in Wise's cellphone taken while she was asleep, according to court documents.

The woman told police she believed Wise had been drugging her for about three years before their divorce in 2009, when she began to wake up often with a pill dissolving in her mouth, according to court documents.

The woman said that Wise initially denied his actions, but then told her he had been drugging her and having sex with her while she was unconscious.

Wise served 250 days in prison between his arrest in 2011 and his trial, McLeish said.

A defense attorney for Wise was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by David Gregorio)