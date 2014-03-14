March 14 The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has
awarded $23 million for research being led by University of
Notre Dame biologists to prevent malaria and dengue fever, the
school said.
The five-year project by biologists Neil Lobo and Nicole
Achee aims to show the effectiveness of a new method of mosquito
control, called spatial repellency, in quelling the illnesses,
the university said in a statement this week.
According to the World Health Organization, 207 million
cases of malaria were reported in 2012, and 50 million to 100
million dengue infections occur yearly.
Both the malaria parasite and dengue virus are transmitted
through the bites of infected mosquitoes. Spatial repellents,
such as coils or candles, release a material that drives
mosquitoes away from enclosed areas.
The Gates award is the second-largest to a single grant
proposal at Notre Dame. A Microelectronics Advanced Research
Corp award to fund the Center for Low Energy Systems Technology
totaled $29 million.
