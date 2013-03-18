INDIANAPOLIS, March 18 Former University of Oklahoma quarterback Steve Davis, who led the Sooners to national college football championships in 1974 and 1975, was one of two men killed when a corporate jet crashed in northern Indiana on Sunday, local officials said on Monday.

Investigators on Monday were probing the cause of the crash, in a residential area near South Bend, Indiana's regional airport. The crash damaged two houses, and the cockpit and fuselage became embedded in a third house, spilling jet fuel.

The crash forced about 250 residents from their homes and parts of the area remained restricted on Monday.

St. Joseph County Coroner Randy Magdalinski identified the two men killed as Davis, 60, and Wesley Caves, 58, both of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Caves was the owner of Digicut Systems, a Tulsa company that provides window tint and clear overlay paint protection film for the automotive after market.

Two other passengers on the jet and a woman on the ground were injured and remained hospitalized on Monday. Jim Rogers was in serious condition and Christopher Evans in fair condition, while Diane McKeown was in good condition at South Bend Memorial Hospital, a spokeswoman said.

Former Oklahoma head football coach Barry Switzer mourned Davis' death in messages released on Twitter and Facebook. After playing football, Davis spent 18 years as a college football broadcaster before going into private business.

"He was a great role model for young people on and off the field," Switzer said. "He was my first quarterback, had an outstanding career, and he will be missed."

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Isham Cory said the jet's pilot had reported electrical problems and made repeated attempts to land at the South Bend airport before the plane stalled and crashed.

The National Transportation Safety Board has taken control of the investigation into the crash. Todd Fox, the NTSB's investigator-in-charge, was at the site on Monday morning.

(Reporting by David Dawson in Indianapolis and Steve Olafson in Oklahoma City; Editing by David Bailey, Greg McCune and Steve Orlofsky)