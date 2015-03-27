SAN FRANCISCO, March 27 Apple Inc's Tim
Cook, one of the most prominent openly gay American CEOs, has
joined fellow tech industry chiefs in decrying a controversial
Indiana law that opponents say could allow companies to deny
services to gay people.
Cook, who publicly declared his sexual orientation last
year, joined other tech chief executives, including
Salesforce.com Inc's Marc Benioff, in blasting the
Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which could let business and
individuals turn away customers by citing "religious freedom."
Indiana Governor Mike Pence signed the controversial bill
into law on Thursday.
"Apple is open for everyone. We are deeply disappointed in
Indiana's new law," Cook tweeted on Friday to his 1 million-plus
followers. "Around the world, we strive to treat every customer
the same - regardless of where they come from, how they worship
or who they love."
Legal experts say the act sets a legal standard that will
allow people of all faiths to bring religious freedom claims,
but opinions differ over its impact.
Supporters of the bill, which was passed overwhelmingly by
both chambers of the Republican-controlled state legislature,
say it will keep the government from forcing business owners to
act against strongly held religious beliefs.
Opponents say it is discriminatory and broader than other
state religious freedom laws. Gay rights groups worry it will be
used by businesses that do not want to provide services for
same-sex weddings. Gay marriage became legal in Indiana last
year, following an appeals court ruling.
Other tech CEOs have also spoken out against the bill.
Benioff said on Twitter that his San Francisco-based company
would cancel programs that require travel to Indiana. And Yelp
Inc CEO Jeremy Stoppelman wrote an open letter
criticizing discrimination laws.
(Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Richard Chang)