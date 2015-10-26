(Adds comments from U.S. Trade Representative on TPP)
WASHINGTON Oct 26 Indonesian President Joko
Widodo, speaking after a meeting with U.S. President Barack
Obama on Monday, said his country intends to join the
Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal the United States has
forged with 11 other countries.
"We are the largest economy in Southeast Asia," Widodo said
through a translator. "And Indonesia intends to join the TPP."
U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said the United
States would keep sharing information about the TPP, which will
set common standards on issues ranging from workers' rights to
intellectual property protection.
"As we have said from the beginning, TPP is intended to be
an open platform to which other countries who are able and
willing to meet the standards can potentially accede," he said
at a business summit hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
More broadly, Indonesia had work to do on cutting red tape,
addressing barriers such as local content and local packaging
requirements, eliminating import and export restrictions and
protecting intellectual property rights, Froman said.
The two leaders also discussed climate change, strengthening
Indonesia's maritime security powers and forest fires in
Indonesia.
The Indonesian government said earlier on Monday that Widodo
would be cutting short his trip to the United States in order to
address the "haze crisis" caused by forest fires.
Widodo linked the fires to the effects of climate change
felt by Indonesia.
