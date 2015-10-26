WASHINGTON Oct 26 Indonesian President Joko Widodo, speaking after a meeting with U.S. President Barack Obama on Monday, said his country intends to join the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal the United States has forged with 11 countries.

The two leaders also discussed climate change, strengthening Indonesia's maritime security powers, and ongoing fires in Indonesia. (Reporting by Julia Edwards and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Sandra Maler)