GENEVA Jan 10 The United States has filed a
complaint at the World Trade Organisation challenging
Indonesia's rules for imports of horticultural products, animal
products and animals, the WTO said on Thursday.
The complaint says Indonesia's non-automatic import licences
and quotas "have significant trade-restrictive effects on
imports and are used to implement what appear to be
WTO-inconsistent measures", a WTO statement said.
Details of the complaint, which could lead to a request for
arbritration if not settled within 60 days, were not immediately
available and are likely to be published within the next few
days.
The dispute, the first to be filed at the WTO in 2013,
follows repeated questions about Indonesia's policies from the
United States, Japan, the European Union and Canada in WTO
committees.
Indonesia, which has fielded a candidate to be the next head
of the WTO, has also upset some trading partners and some of its
own citizens with a plan to be self-sufficient in food
commodities, which involves cutting back on imports.
Indonesia suffered trade deficits for four straight months
last year, from April to July, and racked up a record monthly
deficit in October. It is separately being challenged by
Australia, Turkey and Sri Lanka to explain its decision to slap
a 20 percent emergency tariff on wheat flour, after an appeal
from Indonesian mills who said imports were hurting their
business.