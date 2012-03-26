* Boehner, Reid discuss short-term funding extension
* U.S. House postpones vote on 90-day stopgap measure
* Weekend deadline to renew transport funding looms
By David Lawder and John Crawley
WASHINGTON, March 26 Republican and Democratic
leaders in the U.S. Congress held talks o n M onday over an
extension of transport construction authority that would avert
project shutdowns and give House Speaker John Boehner a shorter
window to resolve Republican divisions over a signature jobs
initiative.
Aides said that Boehner and Senate Majority Leader Harry
Reid and their staffs were discussing how to proceed after
Boehner postponed a House vote on his proposal for a 90-day
renewal of current law.
If no action is taken by week's end, the government would
have to stop collecting gasoline taxes and cut off the flow of
money to road, bridge and mass transit projects, forcing the
lay-off of tens of thousands of construction workers.
"We are in the midst of bipartisan conversations about a
short-term extension of the highway bill," Michael Steel, a
spokesman for Boehner. "To facilitate those conversations, the
House vote on an extension will occur later this week rather
than tonight."
After months of disagreement among House of Representatives
R epublicans that turned their five-year, $260 billion transport
bill into road kill, Democrats want to force Boehner to accept
bipartisan legislation passed by the Senate to spend $109
billion over two years.
"Allowing Republicans another 12 weeks would do nothing but
feed their dangerous addiction to serial extensions and damaging
delays", Nick Rayhall, the top Democrat on the House
Transportation Committee said.
House and Senate Democrats fear that a 90-day extension
would lead to a highly partisan House bill loaded with features
that are non-starters for Democrats and force both chambers to
start over from scratch.
A senior Senate Democratic aide would not specify a length
of extension that would be acceptable, saying only that it must
be as short as possible, as this would put more pressure on
Boehner to retool his bill to more closely resemble the simpler
Senate version.
But House Republicans are unlikely to adopt the Senate bill,
which does not contain the energy provisions they favor, such as
approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline from Canada to Texas,
and expanded offshore drilling opportunities. Boehner has touted
the legislation as the Republicans' top jobs initiative this
year.
House Transportation Committee Chairman John Mica said
Democrats would be "playing politics" with jobs by rejecting a
spending extension.
REPUBLICAN REBELLION
If an extension deal can't be reached with Democrats, House
Republicans may struggle to win the 218 votes needed for
approval of their plan with only Republican votes.
Factions of Boehner's caucus rebelled at the cost and other
provisions of the five-year House plan. And some conservative
Republicans won't vote for any spending legislation in an era of
high budget deficits.
Also, Republican members from states with large urban
centers oppose a House plan to cut funding for mass transit
projects. Moreover, there are questions about a signature
Boehner initiative to expand oil and gas drilling and use any
royalties to help cover a shortfall in gas tax revenue.
Republican leaders are considering changes that could
include dropping the five-year package in favor of a smaller
bill and eliminating the controversial provision to decouple
mass transit from its dedicated funding stream.
But Boehner has shown no inclination to give up on expanded
oil and gas exploration, a key plank of Republicans'
election-year campaign against President Barack Obama.
Thus far, Republican aides are divulging little about
Boehner's plans if he is successful in winning an extension.
Kevin Smith, a Boehner spokesman, declined to discuss the
longer-term future of the measure but Mica said that efforts
were ongoing to work toward "a responsible, long-term" bill.
Both sides ultimately have little interest in allowing
construction funding to lapse in an election year amid a
still-tenuous U.S. economic recovery.
Construction sector unemployment stood at 17 percent in
February, nearly twice the national average. Moreover, the
Treasury collects $110 million per day in gasoline taxes, money
that industry trade groups say would not be recovered if
government authority to collect that revenue lapsed. The U.S.
government spends $50 billion annually on road, bridge and
transit projects.
Some states are already scaling back plans for construction
due to the uncertainty over federal transportation spending.
North Carolina, for instance, has slowed awards for $1.2 billion
in projects that would employ some 41,000 people, according to
an analysis by state officials provided to the American
Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials.
Hobbled by partisan wrangling last summer, Congress let
aviation funding lapse, resulting in a two-week shutdown of
airport projects. The Treasury lost $400 million in ticket taxes
due to the standoff.
(Editing by Eric Walsh)