* Congress feeling enormous pressure over jobs - LaHood
* Says deal must be struck before 2012 due to elections
By John Crawley
WASHINGTON, Oct 13 A sour economy and the
approaching 2012 U.S. elections could prompt lawmakers to
strike a deal on infrastructure spending by year's end,
Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said on Thursday.
"It has to be done now," LaHood told Reuters on the
sidelines of a National Press Club speech on transportation
priorities.
Promoting President Barack Obama's proposals for job
creation that includes new spending for road, bridge and rail
work, LaHood said lawmakers drafting related legislation are
feeling enormous pressure at home over joblessness.
"I think we'll get an infrastructure program and I believe
it will happen by the end of the calendar year," he said.
"The economy is so bad and so many are out of work that I
just believe the pressure is going to build," LaHood said.
U.S. unemployment was at 9.1 percent, or 14 million people
in September. But the jobless rate is higher in certain
industries, like construction, and in certain regions, like the
West.
LaHood also said a deal needs to come together within the
next 2 1/2 months because 2012 "will be all about the election"
- not wrangling over legislative initiatives.
Obama's $447 billion jobs bill was defeated in the Senate
earlier this week, opposed by Republicans and a handful of
Democrats.
Separately, House leaders are contemplating a six-year
road, rail and transit construction bill, while the Senate is
working on a two-year plan.
The U.S. government spends $42 billion annually on
infrastructure upgrades, sending that money to states as
reimbursement for construction work.
Transportation construction programs have been kept alive
since 2009 by short-term funding the extensions. The current
one expires in March.
LaHood holds a prominent place in Obama's Cabinet as a
Republican and is influential on legislative matters as a
former member of Congress.
He said separately on Thursday that he plans to leave the
transportation post after the election for the private sector
even if Obama is returned to office.
