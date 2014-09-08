Sept 8 The United States is poised to become the world's biggest marketplace for public-private partnerships as infrastructure needs soar while traditional funding for bridges, courthouses and other projects wears thin, Moody's Investors Service said on Monday.

The U.S. market is also less mature than most of the rest of the world. A number of large so-called P3 projects are in the pipeline now for U.S. transportation, and once those deals close a new wave of social infrastructure projects is expected, Moody's said. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)