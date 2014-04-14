(Corrects first name of Donald Cohen, executive director of In
the Public Interest, in 21st paragraph)
By Hilary Russ
April 14 Visitors to New York who land at
LaGuardia Airport could be forgiven for not realizing they've
arrived in one of the world's swankiest cities.
The airport's leaky ceilings, threadbare atmosphere and
meager food and public transit options put it at or near the top
of lists of the worst airports in the United States.
But with constraints on its resources and no appetite for
further debt, the agency decided to tap private investors and
developers to rebuild the 50-year-old central terminal for $3.6
billion, instead of using traditional public finance methods.
It's not alone. Short on funding but big on need, U.S.
states and cities are increasingly turning to such deals, known
as public-private partnerships, or P3s, hoping to leverage
assets that can bring a quick infusion of private dollars to
rebuild crumbling infrastructure.
The last 12 to 15 months have seen more deals and more
opportunities to invest in the sector, said Jim Barry, head of
BlackRock's infrastructure investment group. U.S. insurance
companies and public pensions are all eager to invest.
"After let's call it a decade of promise, I think we are
actually beginning to see that movement," he said. "Over the
next five years, you could have a lot of deal flow."
The pacts have been common for decades in the U.K.,
Australia and Canada but have been slow to catch on in the
United States. Now, analysts say, a shift is under way.
The 2007-2009 recession was a motivating force. States and
cities had no choice but to reduce spending on maintenance and
construction, and the federal economic stimulus program enacted
in President Barack Obama's first term offered only a temporary
boost.
At the same time, the other main source of transportation
funding -- grants from the federal government -- also dwindled.
The federal highway trust fund, which uses gas taxes to pay
for highways and mass transit projects, is nearly broke.
Now, there are more projects in development and more
investor interest than ever in the U.S. P3 market, analysts say.
Public agencies are also looking more closely at the pacts
because they're able to add less debt to their books while
shifting construction risk to the private sector.
"You're actually seeing ... a real pipeline of projects"
building up since 2012 and continuing through at least this year
and possibly next, said John Medina, a global project analyst at
Moody's Investors Service.
The projects include everything from a light rail system in
suburban Washington, D.C., to the replacement of hundreds of
bridges in Pennsylvania.
In the past, the United States has had an average of one or
two public-private partnership deals valued at more than $500
million in the works annually, according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch's municipal banking group. This year, the bank
said, there are 8 to 10 such projects.
Thirty-three states allow varying levels of public-private
partnerships for transportation projects, according to the
National Conference of State Legislatures, up from 23 in 2006.
Kentucky lawmakers passed such legislation in late March, but
the governor vetoed it on Friday.
Investors clearly have an appetite for infrastructure.
Unlisted infrastructure funds raised $17.1 billion of capital
for projects in North America - targeting private and P3
infrastructure projects in the United States - in the last
quarter of 2013, according to Preqin, which provides data on
alternative assets. That's the highest quarterly total on
record, Preqin's data showed.
The needs are huge. The nation should spend $3.6 trillion on
infrastructure by 2020 to recover from decades of neglect, the
American Society of Civil Engineers said last year.
Wall Street and public officials have also expanded their
definition of what a public-private partnership is - and thus
expanded the number of deals that some people consider P3s - no
longer applying it only to big, new transportation
infrastructure. Student housing, courthouses, jails, parking
garages and community centers are all trying out versions of
such pacts.
DALEY'S DEBACLE
A previous generation of U.S. public deals with the private
sector was plagued with glitches, in some cases short-changing
taxpayers. The case of Chicago's 36,000 parking meters stands
out, not as a perfect comparison to the current generation of
deals but as the most-often-told cautionary tale.
Facing a budget crisis in late 2008, then-Mayor Richard M.
Daley leased the city's meters for 75 years to a private company
for about $1.2 billion.
Parking rates and citizen complaints soared. Months later
the city's inspector general found that the city undersold the
lease by, conservatively, about $1 billion.
"Chicago is the worst-case scenario, and every mayor in the
country knows about it," said Donald Cohen, executive director
of the nonprofit In the Public Interest, which focuses on
privatization and contract. "The city got hosed."
Kent Rowey - an attorney at Allen & Overy in New York who
represented Chicago Parking Meters LLC, majority-owned by Morgan
Stanley Infrastructure Partners, in its acquisition of the
Chicago concession - defended the deal, saying it was "actually
a very good deal for the city of Chicago." Service delivery,
billing, collections and facilities have "improved drastically,"
he said.
Although public officials have become more savvy about
public-private pacts, the deals are still "incredibly
challenging" and controversial, said Toby Rittner, president of
the Council of Development Finance Agencies. "It has to be done
with a significant amount of due diligence."
Private operators have also been on the losing end. American
Roads, which owns and operates toll roads in the U.S. and
Canada, filed for bankruptcy in July 2013, in part because
traffic volumes fell during the recession despite projections in
2006 that they would rise.
"Who can project 75 years of anything? It is not possible,
not by anybody," said Cohen. "We're not against [the deals].
It's a question of how you do them."
Still, interest is growing as more projects close
successfully, experts said.
In November, for example, New York and New Jersey's Port
Authority closed on a $1.5 billion deal to replace the
85-year-old Goethals Bridge, which links Staten Island to New
Jersey.
The deal was financed with about $460 million of tax-exempt
municipal bonds, issued by a New Jersey public authority on
behalf of the developer, which is responsible for repaying
investors. The project also got a nearly $480 million federal
loan and about $100 million of equity contributions from the
developer.
"That's the one that got a lot of people over the hump of
being nervous about it," said the CDFA's Rittner.
(Editing by Dan Burns and Douglas Royalty)