WASHINGTON Feb 6 Despite expectations that the
number of U.S. toll roads will grow this year and more drivers
will take them, Moody's Investors Services is keeping its
outlook for the sector negative for the fifth year in a row, the
rating agency said on Wednesday.
"Negative credit pressures continue to outweigh positives,"
Moody's said in a special report. "These pressures include a
continued weak pace of economic recovery and the potential
fiscal tightening in the U.S. which could drive the economy back
into recession in 2013 and negatively affect toll road traffic
and revenue."
Moody's said "a prolonged period of persistent high
unemployment, slow wage growth and declines in discretionary
income" could make drivers and taxpayers resistant to any toll
increases, while rising gasoline prices could limit growth in
toll-road traffic.