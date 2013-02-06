WASHINGTON Feb 6 Despite expectations the
number of U.S. toll roads will grow this year and more drivers
will take them, Moody's Investors Service is keeping its outlook
for the sector negative for the fifth straight year because of
the sluggish economic recovery.
"Negative credit pressures continue to outweigh positives,"
the rating agency said in a special report on Wednesday. "These
pressures include a continued weak pace of economic recovery and
the potential fiscal tightening in the U.S. which could drive
the economy back into recession in 2013 and negatively affect
toll road traffic and revenue."
Moody's said "a prolonged period of persistent high
unemployment, slow wage growth and declines in discretionary
income" could make drivers and taxpayers resistant to any toll
increases, while rising gasoline prices could limit growth in
toll-road traffic.
State and local governments, still suffering from sluggish
revenue growth, are relying on money collected by the roads to
fund other infrastructure projects. That is leaving the roads
themselves with less operating cash and fewer funds for their
own capital works such as repairs, Moody's said.
They are using "toll roads as 'cash cows,' an alternative
funding source for non-tolled projects, thus raising leverage
without increasing toll road capacity or demand," Moody's said.