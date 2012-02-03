By Lisa Lambert
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 3 Republican-sponsored
transportation legislation that would radically change funding
for public transit advanced in the U.S. House of Representatives
on Friday, leaving Democrats, city leaders and transit groups
concerned that commuter systems could be imperiled.
The plan, approved by the U.S. House Ways and Means
Committee, would make a one-time $40 billion deposit into the
trust fund for mass transit and end its traditional source of
revenue from gasoline taxes, which also support a trust fund for
highway construction.
"It's really a shot in the heart to metropolitan areas,"
said Representative Charles Rangel, a Democrat from New York who
attempted to remove the measure during a Ways and Means
Committee meeting on Friday.
The last comprehensive transportation spending legislation
expired more than two years ago, and the U.S. government has
since doled out money to states through piecemeal measures. The
current temporary funding expires March 31.
A new long-term blueprint unveiled on Tuesday in the
Republican-led House is quickly working its way through the
chamber. It also won approval from the Transportation Committee
in the early hours of Friday.
Both parties embrace infrastructure as a way to create jobs.
But taken with the transit funding changes, the 800-page
bill includes a handful of other Republican-backed provisions
that have outraged Democrats, sparking battles in Congress and
with the Obama administration while dimming chances that
transportation legislation will overcome partisan divisions and
pass Congress this year.
"It weakens safety protections, cuts programs designed to
maintain our existing roads and bridges, fails to respond to the
American public's demand for transportation choices,
short-circuits local decision-making, rolls back important
environmental and labor protections, and doesn't enhance
investments that are needed to repair crumbling infrastructure
and create jobs," U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood said
of the plan.
TRUST FUND SHORTAGES
Paying for the transportation bill is a major concern, with
the trust funds for transit and highways perpetually at risk of
going broke and the U.S. government having to frequently inject
cash at the last minute.
The pressure has increased as conservative lawmakers seeking
to drive down the country's debt and deficit demand each
spending measure be a "pay-for" with an identified source of
revenue.
Meanwhile, members of both major parties in Congress are
reluctant to raise the gasoline tax as the economy continues to
recover from recession.
Earlier this week, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget
Office reported that improving vehicle fuel economy is slowing
gas tax revenue growth. The highway fund, "will be unable to
meet obligations in a timely manner sometime during 2013," it
found, adding that the mass transit fund will be tapped out by
2014.
To bridge the gap from the trust fund shortfalls, the
five-year bill in the House would use revenue from domestic
energy leasing and production for some highway funding.
Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dave Camp said it will
responsibly fund infrastructure improvements, create jobs and
promote domestic energy development.
"By transferring new revenues from domestic energy
development into the Highway Trust Fund, our bill helps to
accomplish all three objectives-without raising taxes or adding
to our national debt," the Michigan Republican said.
A letter sent to the Ways and Means Committee with 600
signatures from interest groups and state and city political
leaders on Friday said that record levels of transit use show
"now is not the time to eliminate guaranteed funding for our
nation's public transportation system."
The letter, signed by a diverse collection of groups
including the American Public Transportation Association,
retiree group AARP, the National Association of Counties and the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said the change would also subject
federal funding for local transit to yearly congressional
debates.
"This change will make it impossible for public transit
systems across the country to plan for the future," said the
letter, adding that the bill does not identify a source for the
$40 billion.
