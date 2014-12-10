NEW YORK Dec 10 A U.S. appeals court overturned the convictions of two former hedge fund managers on charges relating to insider trading, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the convictions of Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson should be vacated and their indictment dismissed with prejudice, the filing said. (Reporting By Emily Flitter; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)