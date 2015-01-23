By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 23 Federal prosecutors in New York
plan on Friday to ask a U.S. appeals court to reconsider a
landmark ruling that curtailed their ability to pursue insider
trading cases and jeopardized several convictions.
Prosecutors will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
to grant a rehearing in the case of hedge fund managers Todd
Newman and Anthony Chiasson, who in December won the reversal of
their insider trading convictions, a spokeswoman for Manhattan
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said.
Prosecutors will seek a rehearing by both the three-judge
panel that ruled for Newman and Chiasson as well as the full
appeals court, potentially 15 judges under its rules, said
Jennifer Queliz, the spokeswoman.
Lawyers for Newman and Chiasson declined to comment.
The 2nd Circuit ruling held that prosecutors need to prove a
trader knew that the original source of a tip received a benefit
in exchange for the information. It also narrowed what
constitutes a benefit, saying it must be of "some consequence"
and cannot be only friendship.
The ruling marked a major setback for Bharara, whose office
before the decision had secured 86 people's convictions for
insider trading since October 2009.
Several defendants in the weeks since have sought to take
advantage of the decision in their own cases.
On Thursday, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan
threw out the guilty pleas of four men accused of engaging in
insider trading ahead of IBM Corp's 2009 acquisition of
SPSS Inc.
Carter on Friday asked prosecutors to provide more details
about their evidence as he considers whether to dismiss the case
altogether ahead of a Feb. 23 trial.
Newman, 50, and Chiasson, 41, were found guilty in 2012 for
their roles in a scheme the government said reaped $72 million
in illicit profits through trading on inside information about
computer maker Dell Inc and chipmaker Nvidia Corp
.
Prosecutors said both men traded on tips they received from
analysts working at their hedge funds who were members of a
"corrupt circle" of investment firm analysts that traded
non-public information obtained from employees at various
companies.
Prior to winning the appeal, Newman, a former portfolio
manager at Diamondback Capital Management, and Chiasson,
co-founder of Level Global Investors, had been sentenced to
4-1/2 years and 6-1/2 years in prison, respectively.
The case is U.S. v. Newman, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 13-1837.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)