(Updates with further comment from lawyers)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, April 3 A U.S. appeals court on Friday
rejected a request by federal prosecutors to reconsider a major
ruling that curtailed their ability to pursue insider trading
cases and jeopardized several convictions.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York denied a
petition by prosecutors to grant a rehearing in the case of
hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, who in
December won the reversal of their insider trading convictions.
The court gave no explanation for why a rehearing was
rejected by both the original three-judge panel and by the full
2nd Circuit, potentially 16 judges.
It was unclear if the government would within 90 days seek
U.S. Supreme Court review. A spokeswoman for Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara declined to comment.
"It is now time for the government to move on and allow an
innocent man to continue with his life," Stephen Fishbein and
John Nathanson, lawyers for Newman, said in a statement.
Friday's ruling marked the latest setback for an insider
trading crackdown by Bharara's office that has since 2009
resulted in charges against 93 people.
Bharara's office and the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission had said the December ruling threatened their ability
to pursue insider trading.
The three-judge panel held that prosecutors must prove a
trader knew a tip's source received a benefit in exchange for
the information.
The court also narrowed what constitutes a benefit, saying
it must be of "some consequence" and cannot be only friendship.
The ruling reversed the 2012 convictions of Newman, a former
Diamondback Capital Management portfolio manager, and Chiasson,
co-founder of Level Global Investors.
Newman and Chiasson had been sentenced to 4-1/2 years and
6-1/2 years in prison, respectively, for engaging in a $72
million scheme involving insider tips about Dell Inc and
Nvidia Corp.
Gregory Morvillo, Chiasson's lawyer, said his client hopes
the case becomes a "cautionary story" about the consequences of
pursuing legally-novel prosecutions.
Already, the December ruling has been seized upon by other
defendants, and has prompted Bharara's office to drop charges
against five men accused of insider trading ahead of an IBM Corp
acquisition.
The ruling could also benefit Michael Steinberg, a SAC
Capital Advisors portfolio manager sentenced to 3-1/2 years in
prison after his 2013 conviction for engaging in the same
conspiracy as Newman and Chiasson.
Barry Berke, Steinberg's lawyer, said Friday's decision
"requires his conviction to be thrown out as well."
The case is U.S. v. Newman, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 13-1837.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)