By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 12 The father of a former
investment banker at Perella Weinberg Partners pleaded guilty on
Wednesday to a charge that he illegally traded securities ahead
of healthcare mergers based on information supplied by his son.
Robert Stewart, 60, pleaded guilty in Manhattan federal
court to a conspiracy count, three months after he was arrested
for engaging in an insider trading scheme that enabled him and
an associate to make $1.16 million based on his son's tips.
"I knew what I was doing was wrong," Stewart said, according
to a transcript.
Under a plea deal, Stewart agreed not to appeal any prison
term below 37 months when he is sentenced Nov. 12. The deal did
not call for him to cooperate in the case against his son, Sean
Stewart.
A lawyer for Robert Stewart declined comment. Tai Park, Sean
Stewart's lawyer, said his client was "looking forward to trial
and being fully vindicated."
The case was the latest in a string of insider trading
prosecutions under Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose
office has since 2009 charged 96 people.
The case is one of the first criminal prosecutions the
office has pursued after a federal appeals court in December
issued a ruling that restricted their ability to pursue insider
trading cases.
Prosecutors said that Sean Stewart, 34, routinely tipped his
father about mergers being worked on at Perella and JPMorgan
Chase & Co, where he worked until 2011.
At JPMorgan, those mergers included INC Research Holdings
Inc's 2011 acquisition of Kendle International Inc and
Apax Partners' buyout that year of Kinetic Concepts
Inc.
At Perella Weinberg, the deals included Hologic Inc's
2012 acquisition of Gen-Probe Inc, Linde AG's
purchase of Lincare Holdings Inc that year, and Becton,
Dickinson & Co's deal for CareFusion Corp in October.
Authorities said Robert Stewart, an accountant, traded on
the tips and, after a regulator began inquiring about Kinetic
Concepts trading, arranged to have a business associate, Richard
Cunniffe, make trades for a cut of what became $1.16 million in
profits.
Cunniffe, an investment banker at Chatsworth Securities LLC,
ultimately agreed to cooperate with authorities, secretly
pleading guilty in March before the Stewarts were charged and
participating before that in recorded conversations of Robert
Stewart.
In one recording, authorities say, Robert Stewart told
Cunniffe that his son once chastised him for failing to use a
tip, saying, "I can't believe I handed you this on a silver
platter and you didn't invest in it."
The case is U.S. v. Cunniffe, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-287.
