July 6 A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld the
conviction of an Illinois man who prosecutors said made nearly
$1.2 million trading on inside information about mergers
involving clients of Citigroup Inc, where his
brother-in-law worked.
The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco
affirmed the conviction of Bassam Salman, who was sentenced in
April 2014 to three years in prison after a federal jury found
him guilty of conspiracy and securities fraud.
Salman had argued that under a significant recent ruling by
a New York appeals court on insider trading, prosecutors should
be required to prove his brother-in-law received a tangible
benefit for his tips.
But U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff, writing as a visiting
judge on the three-judge panel, said that interpretation would
mean corporate insiders would be free to tip their relatives as
long as they received no tangible compensation in return.
"Proof that the insider disclosed material nonpublic
information with the intent to benefit a trading relative or
friend is sufficient to establish the breach of fiduciary duty
element of insider trading," Rakoff, a New York judge, wrote.
John Cline, Salman's lawyer, declined to comment. A
spokesman for U.S. Attorney Melinda Haag in San Francisco did
not responded to a request for comment.
Salman's appeal was the latest in a series of legal
challenges following a Dec. 10 ruling by the 2nd U.S. Circuit
Court of Appeals in New York that limited prosecutors' ability
to pursue insider trading cases.
The court, in overturning the convictions of hedge fund
managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, said prosecutors must
prove a trader knew a tip's source received a benefit in
exchange and that the benefit must be "of some consequence."
Prosecutors said from 2004 to 2007, Maher Kara, a former
Citigroup investment banker who was Salman's brother-in-law,
tipped Michael Kara, his brother, about mergers involving Citi
clients.
Michael Kara, in turn, tipped Salman, 56, whom he had become
close with, enabling him to make $1.19 million trading ahead of
deals including a 2007 merger announcement involving Biosite
Inc, prosecutors said.
Salman's other brother-in-law, Karim Bayyouk, became his
secret trading partner, and trades were conducted in Bayyouk's
brokerage account, prosecutors said.
The Kara brothers pleaded guilty in 2011 and were sentenced
to probation. Bayyouk was convicted for obstruction of justice
and was sentenced in 2014 to 1-1/2 years in prison.
The case is U.S. v. Salman, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 14-10204.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Richard
Chang)