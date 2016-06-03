NEW YORK, June 3 U.S. prosecutors have agreed to
make a rare settlement refund of $6 million to hedge fund
Diamondback Capital Management LLC after a ruling by a 2014
federal appeals court made pursuing insider trading cases
tougher, according to court papers.
In documents filed on Friday in federal court in Manhattan,
the office of U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara said it had agreed to
return the money Diamondback paid as part of a 2012
non-prosecution deal in light of "legal developments."
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)