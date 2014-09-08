By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, Sept 8
NEW YORK, Sept 8 U.S. prosecutors in New York
revived their five-year crackdown against insider trading on
Monday, taking a former executive at data equipment maker
Foundry Networks Inc to trial two months after suffering their
first jury defeat in a separate case.
Jury selection began in the case of David Riley, a former
Foundry executive who prosecutors say supplied an unlawful tip
about the company's 2008 takeover by Brocade Communications
Systems Inc that enabled a San Francisco hedge fund to
make $27 million in profits and avoid losses.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara has made an aggressive
push against insider trading. His office has secured convictions
of 81 people since October 2009.
Riley's trial is the first for Bharara's office since the
July acquittal of Rengan Rajaratnam, a younger brother of
convicted Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj
Rajaratnam.
Riley, 48, was charged in 2013 along with Matthew Teeple, a
former analyst from hedge fund Artis Capital Management, whom he
allegedly tipped about the $3 billion acquisition of Foundry by
Brocade.
Ahead of trial, Teeple, 43, pleaded guilty in May to
conspiracy to commit securities fraud, without an agreement to
cooperate against Riley.
Riley's attorney, John Kaley, said in court on Friday that
soon after Teeple's plea, prosecutors suggested his client plead
guilty to a conspiracy charge, which would allow him to argue
for no prison time. Riley declined, and denies tipping Teeple.
"Our position is he didn't get any information from Mr.
Riley," Kaley said.
Prosecutors are expected to call as their first witness John
Johnson, a former fund manager at a client of a former employer
of Teeple who prosecutors said earned $136,000 trading on
information the analyst gave him about the merger.
Prosecutors are also expected to call Karl Motey, a key
government witness who, according to his lawyers, recorded more
than 400 conservations with more than 50 targets of Bharara's
insider trading probe.
Among these are conversations with Teeple, who prosecutors
said provided stock tips to Riley in exchange for information
about Foundry.
Johnson, 48, pleaded guilty in March 2013 to conspiracy and
securities fraud charges. Motey, 50, was sentenced in February
2013 to a year of supervised release after pleading guilty to
conspiracy and securities fraud.
Kaley, Riley's attorney, has indicated in pretrial court
hearings that he may seek to introduce evidence that Riley is a
former CIA agent to establish his client's ability to keep
secrets.
The case is U.S. v. Riley, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-cr-00339.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond; Editing by David Ingram and
Jonathan Oatis)