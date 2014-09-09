By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, Sept 9
NEW YORK, Sept 9 A former executive at Foundry
Networks Inc gave an "inside edge" to a hedge fund analyst in
2008 by telling him that the data equipment maker was about to
be taken over, a U.S. prosecutor said on Tuesday at the start of
an insider trading trial.
David Riley, the executive, told Artis Capital Management
analyst Matthew Teeple the "closely guarded secret" that Foundry
would be acquired by Brocade Communications Systems Inc
, prosecutor Telemachus Kasulis told the jury.
"David Riley chose to betray the company by giving Matthew
Teeple that inside edge based on that inside information that
Foundry had entrusted him with," Kasulis said during opening
statements in New York federal court.
But defense lawyer John Kaley said the prosecution's case
amounted to "a good story, a novel, a work of fiction."
"There is some guesswork going on and speculation, but you
will not see any direct evidence," Kaley said.
The opening statements came in the latest trial to stem from
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara's campaign against insider
trading on Wall Street that has resulted in the convictions of
81 people since October 2009.
The trial is the first for Bharara's office since the July
acquittal of Rengan Rajaratnam, a younger brother of convicted
Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.
Riley, 48, was charged in 2013 along with Teeple, a former
analyst at San Francisco-based Artis in connection with the
alleged tip five days before the $3 billion Brocade deal was
announced.
Teeple, 43, pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit
securities fraud, without an agreement to cooperate against
Riley, who faces conspiracy and securities fraud charges. He
hasn't been sentenced yet.
Kasulis, an assistant U.S. attorney, told jurors on Tuesday
that Teeple and Riley were friends who used to work together.
Riley would turn to Teeple for favors including help getting a
job, raising money for a business and advice on stocks, he said.
Riley, meanwhile, began illegally telling Teeple
confidential financial information about Foundry, Kasulis said.
That included the Brocade merger, which Riley told Teeple about
five days before it was announced, Kasulis said.
Teeple, in turn, told 15 people and his employer, Artis
Capital, about the merger, prompting trading by his contacts and
the hedge fund, Kasulis said. Artis alone made more than $20
million trading on Foundry, Kasulis said.
"They weren't really guessing as David Riley gave them
tomorrow's news today," he said.
But Kaley said Teeple had also been talking to two other
Foundry employees, both of whom he said would admit to giving
the analyst non-public information when they testify.
Riley had a reputation for integrity, having previously
worked for the U.S. Air Force and Central Intelligence Agency by
"keeping our nation's secrets secret," Kaley said.
"There's no evidence Mr. Riley passed information to Mr.
Teeple," Kaley said.
The case is U.S. v. Riley, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-cr-00339.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Noeleen
Walder and Paul Simao)