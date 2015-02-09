By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Feb 9 An insider trading case against
a former Wyoming Retirement System chief investment officer has
become the latest prosecution to face a potential setback after
a major appellate ruling limited the ability of authorities to
secure convictions.
John Johnson, the former executive, had pleaded guilty in
2013 to trading on inside information about Foundry Networks
Inc's $3 billion takeover by Brocade Communications Systems Inc
before it was announced.
But on Friday, U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in
Manhattan ordered prosecutors to address whether Johnson's
guilty plea "remains sufficient" in light of the December
appellate decision, raising the prospect she could throw it out.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York, in
reversing the convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and
Anthony Chiasson, ruled that prosecutors must prove a trader
knew that the source of a tip received a benefit in exchange for
the information.
The court also narrowed what constitutes a benefit, saying
it must be of "some consequence" and cannot be only friendship.
Prosecutors are seeking the reversal of the ruling, which
has already prompted them to drop charges against five more of
the 92 people charged by Bharara's office since
2009.
Johnson, 48, had pleaded guilty to securities fraud and
conspiracy charges. He later testified in the insider trading
trial of David Riley, Foundry's former chief information
officer, who was convicted in October.
Prosecutors said Riley in 2008 told Matthew Teeple, then an
analyst at hedge fund Artis Capital Management, about Brocade's
proposed acquisition of Foundry.
Riley told others about the merger, prosecutors said,
including Johnson, who testified that, before taking the Wyoming
pension system job, he traded in Foundry stock based on the tip.
Riley's lawyers have sought to have the verdict tossed. They
cite the 2nd Circuit ruling, arguing Johnson "likely pleaded
guilty to something that was not a crime," since he never
acknowledged knowing Riley received anything for the tip.
A spokeswoman for Bharara declined to comment. But in court
papers, prosecutors argued the appellate ruling did not impact
Johnson's guilt, as he suspected Teeple was providing his source
information about other companies.
Johnson's lawyer declined comment on Monday. Riley's lawyer
had no immediate comment.
The case is U.S. v. Johnson, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-cr-190.
