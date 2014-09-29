By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK, Sept 29
NEW YORK, Sept 29 Federal prosecutors on Monday
urged a jury to convict a former executive of data equipment
maker Foundry Networks Inc of insider trading, saying illegal
tips he provided helped a hedge fund make millions of dollars.
David Riley, who was Foundry's chief information officer,
provided several tips to a hedge fund analyst about his
employer, including its 2008 agreement to be acquired by Brocade
Communications Systems Inc, prosecutor Sarah McCallum
told jurors during closing arguments in the case against Riley
being heard in U.S. District Court in New York.
Riley's tip to Matthew Teeple, then an analyst at Artis
Capital Management, along with another tip later that year about
troubles with the merger, enabled the San Francisco hedge fund
to make profits and avoid losses of about $28 million, McCallum,
an assistant U.S. attorney, said.
"The agreement these men had was to take Foundry's secret
information and spin it into unearned gold," she said.
Riley's attorney, John Kaley, acknowledged his client knew
about the merger prior to its announcement. But he said there
was no evidence he knew major details that Teeple allegedly was
told or was even the person who had tipped him.
"The government can't speculate or leave things hanging in
the air when they're trying to prove someone is guilty beyond a
reasonable doubt," Kaley said.
The trial is the latest to emerge from a years-long campaign
against insider trading by the office of Manhattan U.S. Attorney
Preet Bharara that has seen 82 people convicted since October
2009.
The case is the first to reach trial since the insider
trading acquittal in July of Rengan Rajaratnam, a younger
brother of convicted Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj
Rajaratnam.
Riley, 48, was charged in 2013 along with Teeple with
insider trading in connection with the $3 billion acquisition of
Foundry by Brocade.
Teeple pleaded guilty in May to conspiracy to commit
securities fraud, but did not agree to cooperate against Riley.
McCallum said by the time Riley became one of a handful of
Foundry employees told about the Brocade merger, he had already
provided Teeple with tips about sales since at least September
2007.
Cellular phone data and an email indicated they met in San
Jose five days before the deal was announced. Over an hour
later, Teeple began calling 15 people, including at Artis, who
soon began trading in Foundry, McCallum said.
"David Riley truly was a steady pipeline of information for
Matthew Teeple and for Artis," she said.
Kaley, Riley's lawyer, suggested that several cooperating
witnesses, including some who testified to receiving Teeple's
calls and trading in Foundry, were seeking to avoid prison by
proving the government with favorable testimony.
As for who told Teeple, Kaley argued it could not have been
Riley, pointing at times to other possible tippers, including
another Foundry employee.
"It couldn't have been him," he said. "It had to be someone
else."
The case is U.S. v. Riley, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 13-cr-00339.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Leslie
Adler)