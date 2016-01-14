(Adds details on court ruling, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Jan 14 A U.S. appeals court on
Thursday rejected the appeal of a former executive of Foundry
Networks Inc who was sentenced to 6-1/2 years in prison after
being convicted for leaking inside information about the company
to a hedge fund analyst.
David Riley, Foundry's former chief information officer, had
argued his conviction should be reversed in light of a major
appellate court ruling that limited the scope of insider trading
laws.
But a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals in New York said Riley "mistakenly" relied on the
December 2014 decision to challenge the sufficiency of the
evidence against him.
A lawyer for Riley did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Thursday's decision marked a victory for Manhattan U.S.
Attorney Preet Bharara, whose office had suffered a series of
setbacks in its crackdown down on insider trading following the
previous appellate ruling. That ruling was from three other
judges on the 2nd Circuit.
Of the 96 people charged under Bharara's watch for insider
trading since 2009, 14 have escaped charges thanks to that
decision, which held that prosecutors must prove that a trader
knew a tip's source received something in exchange.
The court, in reversing the convictions of hedge fund
managers Todd Newman and Anthony Chiasson, also narrowly defined
what constituted a benefit to the tipper by saying it could not
be just be a friendship but had to be of "some consequence."
Riley, 49, was found guilty of conspiracy and securities
fraud charges in October 2014 and subsequently sentenced by U.S.
District Judge Valerie Caproni to 6-1/2 years in prison.
Prosecutors said Riley in 2008 tipped an analyst at hedge
fund Artis Capital Management about the unannounced plan for
Brocade Communications Systems Inc to acquire Foundry
for $3 billion.
That tip to Matthew Teeple, along with prior tips about
sales figures at Foundry that Riley allegedly supplied his
friend, enabled the San Francisco-based hedge fund to earn $39
million, prosecutors said.
Teeple, 44, was sentenced in 2014 to five years in prison
after pleading guilty to conspiracy to engage in securities
fraud.
On appeal, Riley argued in part that prosecutors failed to
prove he received anything that could constitute an illegal
benefit from Teeple as defined by the 2014 appellate ruling.
But the three-judge panel said evidence showed Riley
received investment advice from Teeple.
"Such professional advice would constitute a benefit whether
or not Riley used or profited from it," the panel wrote. "Riley,
however, did both."
The case is U.S. v. Riley, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of
Appeals, No. 15-1541.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama and Dan Grebler)