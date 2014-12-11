NEW YORK Dec 11 A U.S. judge on Thursday
questioned if the guilty pleas of four men were affected by a
major appellate ruling a day earlier limiting the scope of
insider trading laws.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan in a series
of orders scheduled hearings for Dec. 18 to address if the
ruling "affects" the pleas of the four men, who admitted to
engaging in a scheme to trade in a company's stock ahead of a
merger announcement by IBM Corp.
The defendants include former Euro Pacific Capital Inc
traders Daryl Payton, Thomas Conradt and David Weishaus as well
as Trent Martin, a former analyst at Royal Bank of Scotland
Group Plc.
