NEW YORK Jan 22 A U.S. judge on Thursday threw
out the guilty pleas of four men accused of engaging in an
insider trading scheme ahead of an IBM Corp deal in
light of a landmark appellate ruling curtailing authorities'
abilities to pursue such cases.
U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan said the
decision from the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued in
December deserved "utmost consideration" and applied to the case
before him.
The guilty pleas vacated include those of former Euro
Pacific Capital Inc traders Daryl Payton, Thomas Conradt and
David Weishaus as well as Trent Martin, a former analyst at
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith
Mazzilli)