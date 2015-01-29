By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 29 U.S. prosecutors said they are
prepared to drop charges against five men accused of engaging in
insider trading ahead of an IBM Corp acquisition, citing
a major appellate court ruling limiting authorities' abilities
to pursue such cases.
In an unusual letter late Wednesday, prosecutors under
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara asked U.S. District Judge
Andrew Carter to dismiss the indictment.
Such a decision would allow Bharara's office to appeal
Carter's ruling last week that the December appellate court
decision applied to the case, a holding that prompted the judge
to throw out four of the men's guilty pleas.
But prosecutors said if Carter will not dismiss the
indictment, they intend to drop the charges, saying its evidence
"falls short" of the appellate court's standards.
A hearing is scheduled for later Thursday. The defendants'
lawyers and Bharara's office did not respond to requests for
comment.
The case marked the latest fallout of a ruling by the 2nd
U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversing the insider trading
convictions of hedge fund managers Todd Newman and Anthony
Chiasson.
The 2nd Circuit held that prosecutors need to prove a trader
knew that the source of a tip received a benefit in exchange for
the information. It also narrowed what constitutes a benefit,
saying it must be of "some consequence" and cannot be only
friendship.
Bharara's office had before the ruling secured 86 people's
convictions for insider trading since October 2009.
Prosecutors on Friday asked the 2nd Circuit to reconsider
the ruling, saying it will "dramatically limit" authorities'
abilities to pursue insider trading cases.
In the IBM case, prosecutors said a lawyer at IBM's law firm
told former Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc analyst
Trent Martin in 2009 about the company's planned acquisition of
SPSS Inc for $1.2 billion.
While the friend expected Martin not to tell anyone, the
analyst bought SPSS stock and told his roommate, then Euro
Pacific Capital Inc trader Thomas Conradt, who in turn told his
colleagues, traders David Weishaus, Daryl Payton and Benjamin
Durant, authorities said.
Carter last week in light of the 2nd Circuit ruling tossed
the guilty pleas of Martin, Conradt, Weishaus and Payton ahead
of a Feb. 23 trial for Durant.
Prosecutors had argued that because the information in the
IBM case was misappropriated from the insider and not provided
directly, the appellate decision did not apply.
The case is U.S. v. Conradt, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 12-cr-00887.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)