By Nate Raymond
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 16 Lawyers for two former Wall
Street stockbrokers urged jurors on Tuesday to reject a U.S.
regulator's claims they illicitly traded on a tip about an IBM
Corp deal, saying their conduct did not constitute
illegal insider trading.
At the start of a trial in Manhattan federal court, lawyers
for ex-Euro Pacific Capital Inc brokers Daryl Payton and
Benjamin Durant admitted they traded on non-public information
about IBM's 2009 acquisition of SPSS Inc for $1.2 billion.
But they said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
was wrong to press claims that they broke the law, a position
the defendants adopted after a recent appeals court ruling
limited the reach of insider trading laws.
"Trading on non-public information alone is not a violation
of our nation's securities laws," Sean Hecker, a lawyer for
Payton, said in his opening statement.
But SEC lawyer David Axelrod told jurors that Payton and
Durant knew their information was obtained illegally, and that
they used it to make more than $883,600.
"It was like sharks attracted to blood in the water,"
Axelrod said.
The trial marks a test for the SEC amid litigation over what
constitutes insider trading, an issue the U.S. Supreme Court
last month said it would review.
The trial came after a December 2014 ruling by a federal
appeals court in New York that traders could be held liable only
if they knew a tip's source received a benefit of "some
consequence," not just friendship, in exchange.
That ruling overturned the convictions of two hedge fund
managers. It prompted federal prosecutors in the IBM case to
drop criminal charges against five defendants, including Payton,
40, and Durant, 39. All but Durant had pleaded guilty.
But the SEC, which faces a lower burden of proof, chose to
press its civil case against Payton and Durant. Andrew Ceresney,
head of the SEC enforcement division, attended the trial's
start, signaling the importance of a victory for the regulator.
Axelrod said Payton and Durant learned about the SPSS deal
from Euro Pacific colleague Thomas Conradt, who heard about it
from his roommate, Trent Martin.
Martin, a Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc analyst, learned
about the news from a friend at IBM's law firm, who expected
Martin to not tell anyone, Axelrod said.
Scott Morvillo, Durant's lawyer, said what the SEC claimed
Martin received for the tip - general chores by Conradt around
the apartment including negotiating a rent reduction - did not
constitute an illegal "benefit."
The case is Securities and Exchange Commission v. Payton et
al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No.
14-04644.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay)