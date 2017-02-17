NEW YORK Feb 17 A former Wall Street investment banker was sentenced to three years in prison on Friday after he was convicted of engaging in insider trading by repeatedly tipping his father off to unannounced healthcare mergers.

Sean Stewart, who previously worked at Perella Weinberg Partners and JPMorgan Chase & Co, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain in Manhattan.

Prosecutors had sought up to 6-1/2 years in prison for Stewart, a Yale University graduate they said engaged in a brazen, multi-year scheme to help his father, Robert Stewart, profitably trade ahead of deals being worked on at the investment banks. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)