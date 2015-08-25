(Adds statement from defense attorney)
By Dan Whitcomb
LOS ANGELES Aug 25 A former analyst with J.P.
Morgan Securities and two friends who prosecutors say
made more than $600,000 by trading on inside information have
been indicted on federal charges, prosecutors said on Tuesday.
The three men, who surrendered to the FBI on Tuesday
morning, are accused of netting illegal profits by trading in
advance of two acquisitions, in 2012 and 2013, that had not been
announced publicly.
Ashish Aggarwal, 27, Shahriyar Bolandian, 26, and Kevan
Sadigh, 28, were each charged in the indictment, which was
handed down in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles, with multiple
counts of securities fraud.
Aggarwal was working in J.P. Morgan's offices in San
Francisco at the time of the offenses, according to the court
papers.
"Insider trading corrodes the integrity of the markets and
undermines confidence among those who choose to trade," U.S.
Attorney Eileen Decker said in a written statement released
through her office.
"We will bring to justice anyone who illegally uses or
shares confidential business information that can be used to
manipulate the system," Decker said.
Aggarwal is accused of obtaining inside information about
Integrated Device Technology's planned acquisition of PLX
Technology Inc., and Salesforce.com Inc.'s June 2013 acquisition
of ExactTarget Inc. and tipping off Bolandian.
Bolandian is accused of sharing that information with
Sadigh.
Each defendant was charged with one count of conspiracy to
commit securities and tender offer fraud, 13 counts of
securities fraud, 13 counts of tender offer fraud and three
counts of wire fraud. Bolandian also is charged with a single
count of money laundering.
All three men were expected to make court appearances later
on Tuesday.
"Mr. Aggarwal denies the charges against him. He has
retained Goodwin Procter to represent him in this matter and
intends to vigorously defend himself against these allegations,"
attorney Grant Fondo said in a written statement.
Lawyers for Bolandian and Sadigh could not immediately be
reached for comment.
If convicted at trial, each defendant faces up to five years
in prison for the conspiracy count and 20 years behind bars for
each of the substantive fraud counts, said Thom Mrozek, a
spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Los Angeles.
Bolandian could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison if
he is found guilty of the money laundering offense, Mrozek said.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a related
civil lawsuit against the three men on Tuesday as well.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by
Sandra Maler)