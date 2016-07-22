By Nate Raymond
| July 22
July 22 A former partner at the law firm Fox
Rothschild was sentenced on Friday to six months in prison for
trading on inside information that a client at his law firm was
about to announce a merger, prosecutors said.
Herbert Sudfeld, 64, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge
Cynthia Rufe in Philadelphia after a federal jury in February
found him guilty on charges of securities fraud and making a
false statement.
He was also ordered to pay $77,000 in restitution, which his
lawyer, Robert Welsh, said will be considered satisfied once
Sudfeld pays $91,747 plus interest to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission in a related civil case.
The sentence was confirmed by the U.S. Attorney's Office in
Philadelphia. Welsh, who called the sentence "very fair," said
Sudfeld had not yet decided whether to appeal his conviction.
Prosecutors said that Sudfeld engaged in insider trading
while he was a partner at Fox Rothschild, which represented
insurer Harleysville Group Inc in its $760 million merger with
Nationwide Mutual Insurance Co in 2011.
According to an indictment, Sudfeld, a real estate lawyer,
learned that his partners at the large law firm were
representing Harleysville two days before the merger was
announced, and bought stock in the company.
When the deal was announced, Harleysville's stock price
jumped about 85 percent. Sudfeld then sold the shares he had
bought just a day earlier, earning profits of $75,530,
prosecutors said.
Prosecutors said Sudfeld, who stopped working at Fox
Rothschild in 2012, later made false statements to Federal
Bureau of Investigation agents.
The case is U.S. v. Sudfeld, U.S. District Court, Eastern
District of Philadelphia, No. 15-cr-00330.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)