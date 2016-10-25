(Adds details from court hearing for guilty plea)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Oct 25 A former investment adviser at
an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc unit pleaded guilty on
Tuesday to charges that he engaged in an insider trading scheme
based on information supplied by a childhood friend working at
Pfizer Inc.
David Hobson, 48, entered his plea in Manhattan federal
court to conspiracy and securities fraud charges over conduct
that began while he was at Royal Bank of Canada unit RBC
Capital Markets and then continued at Oppenheimer & Co Inc.
Hobson, a Providence, Rhode Island, resident, admitted that
he executed trades based on inside information supplied by
Michael Maciocio, a friend at Pfizer who pleaded guilty in May
as part of a deal to cooperate with prosecutors.
"I'm sorry for these actions, and I apologize to the court
and to my family," Hobson said in court.
Under a plea agreement, Hobson agreed to forfeit almost
$386,000 and not appeal any prison sentence of 2-1/2 years or
less. U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain scheduled his
sentencing for March 2.
The case was announced in June amid a resurgence of insider
trading cases this year in Manhattan, where prosecutors have
wrestled with a 2014 appellate ruling that limited the scope of
insider trading laws.
According to prosecutors, Hobson and Maciocio engaged in an
insider trading scheme from 2008 to 2014 based on information
obtained by Maciocio, a director of chemical research and
development at Pfizer.
As part of that job, Maciocio at times evaluated Pfizer's
capacity to manufacture drugs that other companies Pfizer
considered potential acquisition targets or partners were
developing, authorities said.
While Maciocio was not typically given the identity of a
company in a potential deal, with Hobson's help he performed
research to discern its identity, the indictment said.
After identifying the company, Maciocio then passed the
information to Hobson, his stockbroker, who executed trades in
accounts belonging to himself, Maciocio, and clients of
Oppenheimer and RBC, prosecutors said.
Trades by Hobson in the stocks of Medivation Inc, Ardea
Biosciences Inc and Furiex Pharmaceuticals Inc resulted in
profits of $180,000 for himself, $40,000 for Maciocio and
$150,000 for certain of Hobson's clients, prosecutors said.
The case is U.S. v. Hobson, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 16-cr-351.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; editing by Andrew Hay
and Grant McCool)