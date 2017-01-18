Jan 18 A Boston-area real estate entrepreneur
was sentenced on Wednesday to 20 months in prison after being
convicted of engaging in insider trading in connection with
Apollo Tyres Ltd's attempt to buy Cooper Tire & Rubber
Co in 2013.
Amit Kanodia, 49, was also ordered by U.S. District Judge
Nathaniel Gorton in Boston to pay a $200,000 fine and forfeit
$242,500 after a jury in October found him guilty on conspiracy
and securities fraud charges, prosecutors said.
Martin Weinberg, a lawyer for Kanodia, said his client "will
continue to challenge the legal basis for his conviction, but is
respectful of today's sentence of 20 months, which was
substantially below the sentencing guidelines."
Kanodia, a real estate entrepreneur and private equity
investor, was at the center of what prosecutors said was an
insider trading scheme involving two of his friends that
resulted in around $1.27 million in illegal profits.
Prosecutors said that by late 2012, Kanodia, who lives in
Brookline, Massachusetts, had learned details about a planned
merger between India-based Apollo and Cooper Tire from his
then-wife, who was Apollo's chief legal officer.
Prosecutors said Kanodia tipped off two of his friends,
including Iftikar Ahmed, a general partner of Greenwich,
Connecticut-based Oak Investment Partners, and encouraged them
to trade.
When the deal was announced, Ahmed sold his interest in
Cooper Tire, making $1.1 million in profits, while Kanodia's
other friend, Steven Watson, made about $170,000, prosecutors
said.
Both men shared some of their proceeds with Kanodia,
depositing money in an account he opened for a charity, Lincoln
Charitable Foundation, ostensibly to raise money for flood
victims in India.
Kanodia then transferred the money into various personal
accounts, prosecutors said. He also used the money to fund an
investment in the venture capital fund where Ahmed worked, they
said.
The merger was abandoned in December 2013 after an
acrimonious legal battle between Apollo and Cooper Tire.
Watson pleaded guilty in August 2015 and became a
cooperating witness in the case against Kanodia. He was
sentenced in November to two years of probation and ordered to
forfeit $170,000 and pay a $25,000 fine.
Ahmed, who was charged with Kanodia in April 2015, fled the
United States for India in May 2015. Prosecutors have since
separately accused him of embezzling $54 million from Oak
Investment Partners. He remains a fugitive.
The case is U.S. v. Kanodia et al, U.S. District Court,
District of Massachusetts, No. 15-cr-10131.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)