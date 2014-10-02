NEW YORK Oct 2 A former executive of Foundry
Networks Inc was found guilty on Thursday of leaking inside
information about the data-equipment maker that enabled a San
Francisco hedge fund to earn millions of dollars.
David Riley, Foundry's former chief information officer, was
found guilty by a federal jury in Manhattan of two counts of
securities fraud and one count of conspiracy, after a trial that
lasted more than three weeks. A mistrial was declared on a
fourth count on which jurors were deadlocked.
The verdict brought to 83 the number of people who have been
convicted at trial or pleaded guilty since October 2009 amid a
years-long campaign against insider trading by the office of
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara.
It marked a rebound for Bharara's office, after its winning
streak in insider-trading trials was broken in July with the
acquittal of Rengan Rajaratnam, a younger brother of convicted
Galleon Group hedge fund founder Raj Rajaratnam.
Riley, 48, had been charged in 2013 along with Matthew
Teeple, a former analyst from hedge fund Artis Capital
Management.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Bernadette
Baum)